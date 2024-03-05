Like every year, March 10th Nintendo celebrates worldwide TUE10Dayor the Mario Dayday dedicated to Super Mario.

For this year the Kyoto company has prepared a series of offers and prizes on Nintendo eShop And My Nintnedo Store on all themed products Mario. Let's see what it is in detail below.

Earn 10% Gold Points in Nintendo eShop, receive a free notebook when you purchase select Mario games, and collect an assortment of user icons from Super Mario games.

March 5, 2024 – On March 10th every year Nintendo celebrates TUE10Day, a special day to celebrate one of the most iconic characters in the gaming world: Super Mario. Since his creation in the 80s, the famous plumber has appeared, as a protagonist or extra, in hundreds of video games and more! Why March 10th? Just put together the first letters of the month, Tue, and the day, 10, to get MAR10, a word that resembles the name Mario!

This year Mar10 Day offers various ways to celebrate the big day across Europe, with a selection of exclusive prizes and discounts in Nintendo eShop come on My Nintendo Store on selected titles and merchandising featuring Mario and his friends.

From March 7th to March 24th, you can receive a 10% refund in Gold Points to use with your next purchase by purchasing on Nintendo eShop Select Mario titles* for Nintendo Switch, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, or redeem a download code for one of the titles within the promotion period. Furthermore, some selected products dedicated to Mario and his friends are available on My Nintendo Store with a 30% discount and customers will also receive a notebook as a free gadget** until April 7th, while it is possible to download a free wallpaper as a reward MyNintendo.

An assortment of user icon items from Super Mario games will be available throughout March as exclusive rewards for members of Nintendo Switch Online***. There's also a special mission you can complete by playing the Super NES classic Super Mario World to earn some Platinum points. Visit the Nintendo Switch Online app on your console for more information. For all the latest news on MAR10 Day, stay tuned to our official social channels and join the celebrations.

Note



*Titles include Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Super Mario RPG, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Luigi's Mansion 3.

**Bonus notebook available while supplies last.

***A Nintendo Account and an active paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online are required to use the service. Not available in all countries. Internet access is required for online features. Terms and conditions apply.