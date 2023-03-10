Nintendo elected on March 10 as the TUE10 Dayi.e. the day to celebrate Mario, his most iconic character, to whom he owes much of his fortune. We imagine Mario needs no introduction around here.
Nintendo also took the opportunity to remind us that Super Mario Bros. The Movie will be launched in theaters on April 5, the final trailer of which was released last night.
With his big moustache, overalls and red hat, Super Mario is one of the most representative characters in the gaming world and a true icon recognized by anyone: since his creation in the 80s, he has appeared both as an extra and as a protagonist in hundreds of video games and more!, reminds us of the official press release, which then illustrates all the initiatives undertaken by Nintendo throughout the month of March for the MAR10 Day, starting with a dedicated Nintendo Switch bundle, passing through the new contents of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, to get to the new theme park.
- Nintendo Switch Mario Special Edition (Red): to celebrate MAR10 Day every day, a special edition of Nintendo Switch with red joycons dedicated to Super Mario will be available from March 10th. Bundled with the console, will also include a digital copy of Super Mario Odyssey that will immediately allow you to join Mario and Cappy to save Princess Peach from the wedding arranged by Bowser and a sticker kit of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass Pack 4: The eight tracks included in the fourth pack of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Additional Tracks Pass are available starting March 9. The Fruit Trophy and the Boomerang Trophy respectively open the races on the Amsterdam Tour circuits in drift, GBA Riverside Park, DK Wii Snowboard Track, Yoshi Island and Bangkok Tour in full throttle, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium, Singapore Tour to everything gas. Also, a new playable character, Birdo, will make an appearance!
- Communities and creators will activate to celebrate Super Mario with live shows and videos dedicated to some of the most loved chapters of this saga on Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Maker 2 will be protagonists throughout the month of March. These special activities are the perfect opportunity to brush up on theory ahead of the release of Super Mario Bros. The Movie on April 5th.
- A new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will open to the public inside Universal Studios Hollywood on March 10, 2023, joining the complex of the same name already inaugurated in Osaka, Japan, in 2021. In this theme park it will be possible to challenge Team Bowser firsthand on the Mario tracks Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, take a break at the Toadstool Café and experience the Mushroom Kingdom and the adventures it has to offer at 360° with many other activities.
#MAR10 #Day #Nintendo #today #celebrates #Mario #iconic #character
Leave a Reply