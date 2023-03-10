Nintendo elected on March 10 as the TUE10 Dayi.e. the day to celebrate Mario, his most iconic character, to whom he owes much of his fortune. We imagine Mario needs no introduction around here.

Nintendo also took the opportunity to remind us that Super Mario Bros. The Movie will be launched in theaters on April 5, the final trailer of which was released last night.

With his big moustache, overalls and red hat, Super Mario is one of the most representative characters in the gaming world and a true icon recognized by anyone: since his creation in the 80s, he has appeared both as an extra and as a protagonist in hundreds of video games and more!, reminds us of the official press release, which then illustrates all the initiatives undertaken by Nintendo throughout the month of March for the MAR10 Day, starting with a dedicated Nintendo Switch bundle, passing through the new contents of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, to get to the new theme park.

The cover of MAR10 Day