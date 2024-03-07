As you know, March 10th will be the Tue10 Dayi.e. the day of Super Mario. For the occasion, Nacon announced a line of products dedicated to the Italian plumber who “with his inseparable blue dungarees, the typical red hat and his unmistakable moustache, is undoubtedly one of the most famous and loved characters created by Nintendo.”

The accessories in question are Nintendo Switch cases, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED. The official press release explains to us that the hard cases protect the console against bumps and scratches, while under the Nintendo Switch there is a compartment for the cards where everything fits together perfectly. The display stand easily adapts to the desired viewing angle and in a few seconds the console transforms into a real screen. Furthermore, the insert on the bottom allows for a firm placement of the console and a comfortable handle makes transport easy.