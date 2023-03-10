Like every year, the 10 March Nintendo celebrate the TUE10 DAYor the day dedicated to Super Mario. In addition to showing us the final trailer for Super Mario Bros. The Movie last night, the Kyoto home has prepared a series of initiatives, including the sale of a special Limited Edition Nintendo Switch with a digital copy of Super Mario Odyssey.

Below you will find all the details.

TODAY, FRIDAY 10 MARCH IS MAR10 DAY WORLD SUPER MARIO DAY #MAR10Day

Every year, on March 10, Mario fans celebrate MAR10 Day. This year in particular, thanks to the many activities dedicated to the plumber with a mustache, it will be possible for young and old all over the world to celebrate MAR10 Day every day !

MilanMarch 10, 2023 – With his mustache, overalls and red hat, Super Mario is one of the most representative characters in the gaming world and a real icon Recognized by Anyone: Since its creation in the 1980s, he has appeared as both an extra and a lead in hundreds of video games and not only! Just on April 5, the highly anticipated film, Super Mario Bros. The Film, is arriving at the cinema, entirely inspired by the world that came to life in the video game and there is no shortage of cartoons, comics, merchandise of all kinds and theme parks dedicated to the Mushroom Kingdom: i Super Nintendo World. To celebrate its symbolic mascot, Nintendo has decided to dedicate an entire day to it, the TUE10 Dayheld annually on March 10th: the reason for this date? Just put together the first letters of the month, Tue, and the day, 10, and that’s it: you get TUE10a word that is very reminiscent of the name Mario!

Mario’s celebrations will continue throughout the month of March with many activities and special events:

Nintendo Switch Mario Special Edition (red): to celebrate MAR10 Day every day, a special edition of Nintendo Switch will be available from March 10 with red joycons dedicated to Super Mario. Bundled with the console, one will also be included digital copy of Super Mario Odyssey which will immediately allow you to join Mario and Cappy to save Princess Peach from the wedding organized by Bowser and a Super Mario Bros. The Movie sticker kit.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Pass Additional Paths Package 4: the eight runways included in the fourth pack of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Additional Courses Pass are available starting March 9. The Fruit Trophy and the Boomerang Trophyrespectively open the races on the Amsterdam Drift Tour circuits, GBA Riverside Park, Wii DK Snowboard Track, Yoshi Island and Bangkok Tour full throttle, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium, Singapore Tour full throttle. Also, a new playable character, Birdowill make an appearance!

Communities and creators will activate to celebrate Super Mario with live shows and videos dedicated to some of the most loved chapters of this saga on Nintendo Switch : Super Mario Odyssey , Mario Kart 8 Deluxe , Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury , New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe And Super Mario Maker 2 will be protagonists throughout the month of March. These special activities are the perfect opportunity to brush up on theory ahead of the release of Super Mario Bros. The Movie on April 5th.

will activate to celebrate Super Mario with live shows and videos dedicated to some of the most loved chapters of this saga on : , , , And will be protagonists throughout the month of March. These special activities are the perfect opportunity to brush up on theory ahead of the release of Super Mario Bros. The Movie on April 5th. A new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will open to the public within the Universal Studios Hollywood on March 10, 2023, joining the homonymous complex already inaugurated in Osaka, Japan, in 2021. In this theme park it will be possible to challenge Team Bowser firsthand on the tracks of Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, take a break at the Toadstool Café and experience the Mushroom Kingdom and the adventures it has to offer at 360° with many other activities.

For all the detailed and official information on individual games, visit the site www.nintendo.it

Note:

* A free software update is required. A broadband Internet connection is required to download updates. You must create and link a Nintendo Account and accept the relevant Agreement. The Nintendo Account Privacy Policy applies.

** Online play requires an internet connection. To use the online services, you need to create a Nintendo Account and accept the relevant agreement. The Nintendo Account Privacy Policy applies. Some services may not be available in some countries. Online play requires a subscription to a paid service. Find out more about the paid subscription service.