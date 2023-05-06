Tuesday, April 11, 2023



| Updated 05/06/2023 3:57 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Párraga Center, attached to the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts (ICA), is hosting until May 4 the audiovisual installation ‘Miya Sama Miya Sama’, by the artist Mar Reykjavik (Sagunto, 1995), curated by the Plata collective . According to its author it is “a version of a version”.

In 2022, Reykjavik presented a series of works at Can Felipa (Barcelona) in which, taking the operetta ‘El Mikado’ (Arthur Sullivan/ WS Gilbert) as a reference, in the version by Dagoll Dagom in 1985, he displayed a temporary origami of four recordings in which the interpreters of the reading of the texts were producing with their gestures and words new displacements and folds in the original work.

Along with the original piece, the sound of the Mikado leads the viewer to a new work in which the recording scripts are presented to be performed again by the visitors.