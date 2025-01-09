MAR, my favorite villain

The threats, hoaxes and maneuvers of Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, who today testifies as a witness in the Supreme Court, are a continuation of what he already did in Castilla y León or in the Aznar government years ago. The p’alante that he has wanted to turn into his personal brand is the one that he has always applied in the media sewer The Supreme Court judge relies on a drug trafficking case to promote the investigation of the attorney general

Let’s get dystopian, so we shake off the Christmas nerdiness: imagine that in a few years Isabel Díaz Ayuso becomes president of the government of Spain. As soon as he enters Moncloa, he appoints his current chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez (known as MAR), as spokesman. We would see him after each Council of Ministers sitting at the press conference, and with much more power than he has today in the Community of Madrid. Just thinking about it is scary, right? What if I told you that that already happened?

You don’t remember because you are very young, but almost thirty years ago a young Miguel Ángel Rodríguez had an office in Moncloa as Secretary of State for Communication. Every Friday he gave the press conference after the Council of Ministers. José María Aznar was president, and Rodríguez had already been his trusted man in Castilla y León. From that time there remained the nice anecdote of the 18th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution: “if the Constitution were a girl, she would dress long, and if she were a citizen she could vote,” Rodríguez said in memorable press conference.

Machist rancidities aside, MAR’s passage through Moncloa left another type of not so funny mark: that of his threats to journalists, managers and media owners, and his intrigues to control information and intervene in matters as sweet as the television war. of football, even threatening a real president of Antena 3 with putting him in jail. If he did that with a rich owner, what wouldn’t he do with a pen.

I tell this to show how MAR’s recent threats, hoaxes and dark maneuvers are not new to some of us. His brief time in the Aznar government, and his previous stage in Castilla y León at the end of the eighties, where he managed to draw up lists of wayward journalists that included intimate information, already gave clues to what Rodríguez could do alongside Ayuso: The same thing he has done all his political life, every time he has had a position and, more importantly, a million-dollar budget for institutional advertising, with which to buy loyalties, get echoes for his intoxications, and punish journalists and talk shows who stick out their feet. of the pot.

Rodríguez conducts himself in the jungle of Madrid/Spanish politics with the same style as in his tweets: like a disco thug, and may the disco thugs forgive me. He come on that he has wanted to turn into his personal brand, is what he has always applied in the media sewer: this information, come oneven if it’s a hoax. This journalist, come onget it out of the gathering that has a very long tongue. This medium, come onwhich I am going to crush for investigating and publishing about the problems with the Treasury of Ayuso’s boyfriend. This attorney general, come onthat we are going to convert the Ayuso case into the Fiscal case.

I suppose that MAR, who testifies as a witness in the Supreme Court this Wednesday, sees himself as a genius of political intrigue, a traditional Rasputin who whispers in Ayuso’s ear and pulls the strings of true Power. But he is a mediocre villain, a puppet whose only superpower is the tap of public money with which he keeps all those Minions who play his game greased.

