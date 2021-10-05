THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 16:22



demonstration by the Mar Menor scheduled on October 7 in Murcia will be replicated in six other national and international cities. On the same day, support rallies will be held in

Brussels (Schuman station, from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.),

Madrid (Puerta del Sol, at 8:00 p.m.),

Valencia (Town Hall Square, at 8:00 p.m.),

Pamplona (Town Hall Square, at 8:00 p.m.),

Donostia (Kioso on Boulevard de Donostia, at 8:00 p.m.) and

Bilbao (Plaza de Arriaga Bilbao, at 8:00 p.m.).

In Murcia, the concentration is

supported by 185 social organizations, environmental, neighborhood and union that demand the recovery of the Mar Menor, “patrimony of all citizens, whose degradation suffers the whole society, regardless of ideologies or any other consideration.” The Association Pacto por el Mar Menor, convenor of the demonstration, asks the political parties to take a step back, to respect the purely citizen nature of the march and to attend

individually “without displaying acronyms of political parties”. So far, the Minister of Water and Agriculture, Antonio Luengo, has already confirmed that he will not attend the demonstration.

The demonstration in the capital of the Region will come from two points because “we demand solutions from all the administrations involved, especially the regional government, which has more powers. We need them to work jointly, loyally and in a coordinated manner, “Pacto por el Mar Menor said in a statement.

Plan of the demonstration in Murcia.



Pact for the Mar Menor



Given the massive response from citizens and organizations, the itinerary has been expanded. There will be a departure from the Government Delegation and another from the Palace of San Esteban to converge in the Plaza Fuensanta

ending in the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment, where a manifesto will be read and the song ‘Sol y Sal’ by Nunatak will be heard.