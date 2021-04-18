The traditional bathroom model is becoming increasingly popular in the Mar Menor. The loss of sand in the artificial beaches, as an effect of the floods, and the impossibility of recovering them as in the past, with continuous dredging that further erodes the damaged bottom of the lagoon, pushing for a return of the spas. On Los Alcazares project the construction of a set of three spas on Carrión beach, which has already lost its entire sandy strip, so that bathers can enjoy this coastal stretch located in a popular area of ​​the Mar Menor, next to the urban center of Los Alcázares.

In addition, five bathing platforms are planned in Los Narejos and two resting islands. The jetty destroyed by the DANA together with the Nautical Club will also be repaired and converted into a solarium on the water. Only the support piles remain, so the City Council will replace the wooden walkway and a wider platform for sunbathing.

A few meters will extend what will be the largest spa planned so far In the lagoon. A set of wooden corridors made up of hexagonal elements, which will cover the already non-existent Carrión beach. From this horizontal surface, three large arms of footbridges will emerge towards the sea, forming a total area of ​​1,041.31 square meters on the water surface. It will be equipped with shaded areas.

700,000 euros



The General Directorate of the Mar Menor will invest 700,000 euros in this pine wood infrastructure, which will be ready for use in the summer of 2022. The project is already in the public exhibition phase for its final approval. This large spa will be located right where this year the City Council has installed a bathing platform to make up for the loss of sand.

For this summer, the five footbridges planned for Los Narejos beach will be assembled, with a budget of almost 40,000 euros. “It will solve the problem we have on that stretch of beach, which with the loss of sand has exposed the old wall of the Mar Menor, and causes slips among people,” explains the mayor, Mario Pérez Cervera.

They are removable facilities that, once they have served one of the areas with the most bathers, can be removed, since the City Council wants to build a larger fixed spa on that beach. “We have to combine the sandy beaches that we can preserve with the traditional bathing model of the spa,” says the mayor.

“The recovery of the sand is going to be more and more restrictive, but we will have to continue to favor access to the bathroom,” he explains. Each of the platforms will be two meters wide by five meters long. At the extreme end, they will have two steps to enter the sea.

Rest islands



This summer there will be another incentive on the Alcazar shore of the lagoon. Two bathing islands will be installed on Los Narejos beach and on Manzanares beach, made up of several fixed seats in the water, under a shaded area. They are intended for people with low mobility, so they will be created next to the aid stations, since some users will need help to access the sea. The cost of the two islands amounts to 15,000 euros and will complete the services for the accessibility of the coast. They will also be ready for this summer.

The seven beaches of Los Alcazares They will be handicap accessible, with wooden walkways, shaded rest areas, bathroom aids, and amphibious chairs and crutches available for people with low mobility. Another novelty will be the second sports beach, planned in Las Palmeras, after the area with which it was equipped on La Concha beach. It will have two volleyball fields and one for soccer-volleyball.