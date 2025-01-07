01/06/2025



Updated 01/07/2025 at 03:25 a.m.





Carlo Costanzia He is in one of his best personal moments. A month ago, she welcomed her first child, Charlesfruit of his courtship with Alejandra Rubio, and he is making the most of his role as a father. They are doing it too Sea Flowers and Terelu Camposthe grandmothers of the child who has flooded both families with happiness. While the daughter of Maria Teresa Campos has not hesitated to speak publicly about her role as a grandmother – even some anecdotes while giving the bottle -, the model has chosen to stay in the background. However, with the turn of the year, he wanted to share a reflection that has not gone unnoticed by anyone.

“I am very lucky, I have wonderful children of whom I am very proud, a family and friends that I admire and love, as well as a work team with whom we continue to fulfill dreams,” she began. Sea Flowers in an Instagram post. And she is grateful for everything she experienced in 2024: “It has been a year to treasure, a reminder that every challenge, every fall and every joy contributes to building a complete life. “I am ready for whatever comes, with the certainty that there is always more to discover and overcome and that the best is yet to come.”

In the writing, in which he talks about the different professional experiences he has had – from his participation in ‘El Desafío’ to his preparation for a sports competition and a capsule collection that he designed – he highlights the arrival of his grandson into the world: «The greater joy is for my son Charles and Alexandrasealing their love with the arrival of a new member to the family. “They have made me a grandmother, an experience full of love and new emotions that make me feel very fulfilled.” With these words, Sea Flowers He breaks one of his golden rules for many years: to speak publicly about what concerns his private life.

message of hope

Finally, Sea Flowers He wanted to emphasize the lessons he takes away from 2024: «No storm lasts forever. The words that are said can do a lot of damage, be aware of the impact of your words. Don’t give too many explanations. Be free!” Thus, he wishes his diehards, who number in the thousands, “a 2025 full of mental and physical health. Here’s to you, everything passes and don’t forget that you are the most important thing in your life. This writing is accompanied by a video full of moments that the model has experienced during 2024.