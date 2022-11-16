Mar Espinar, municipal spokesperson for the socialist group in the Madrid City Council, in 2021. Kike For

In a silence there is usually a lot of noise, even more so in politics. Mar Espinar had not said a word on her social networks for 48 hours. Nor big public statements to use. The current spokesperson for the socialist group in the capital of Spain has remained in the strict background, very measured by her environment and by herself, since last Monday. It all started with a breakfast of croissants and coffees. The PSOE, at last, announced its candidacy for mayor of the capital of Spain. The one chosen, after playing who’s who with all the national media to lengthen the mystery and be a constant topic of conversation in gatherings and news programs, was the current Minister of Industry and Tourism, Reyes Maroto. This event, precisely, was also attended by Enma López, another councilor from the group who will be at the top of the 2023 electoral list and up to six government ministers. Espinar went into the background. Thinking of her, perhaps, of running for the December primaries against Maroto? Who knows. The reality is that this Wednesday, during an act at the Cibeles palace, she has decided to speak out: she will not appear. Her political future is still up in the air.

Espinar took the reins of the group on September 20 of last year. The then socialist councilor assumed the leadership of the fourth municipal group (eight seats), after the resignation of Pepu Hernández, the national coach who had also been handpicked by Pedro Sánchez for the 2019 municipal elections. During this time, the spokesperson has managed to refloat the party and place it on the municipal agenda after two years underhanded by Más Madrid, as various councilors of all political colors admit in private. An opinion that is also endorsed by the surveys published to date, both internal —those prepared by municipal groups— and by the different media. The fork would go from eight councilors to 10 and 11.

In the press conference this Wednesday, Espinar has once again emphasized the work of his councillors: “They have been up to the task during all this time. The fact that they have not opted for me to be the candidate does not mean that I am going to disassociate myself from my commitment. I’m going to keep kicking the city.” The doubt about whether she would run for the socialist primaries was still in the air. Even more so, after her silence for these 48 hours and, above all, because of the newspaper archive of her public statements, which always left this decision up in the air. Last year, for example, during an interview with EL PAÍS, she assured: “I would love to be the candidate. It would be an honor”. This time she has said no:

“Are you going to run in the primaries?”

“I have always said that the PSOE has a lot at stake. It’s time to be united. It’s time to keep working. Before me is my party.

-That’s a no?

-That’s a no.

Espinar later recounted that the first thing she did was write to Reyes Maroto after learning that she had been chosen. “There was no need to make a public display on social networks,” she pointed out. She has also said that she still has a lot of time to do in Madrid. Will Maroto count on her? “That’s up to her. Whether or not I am, as a socialist spokesperson, I will work for the candidacy ”, she has promised. At the end, yes, she has said: “Politics is a bit ungrateful, sometimes.”

