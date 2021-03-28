A 19-year-old boy died this Sunday the morning after suffering a beating in a bowling alley in Mar del Plata. The young man’s family accuses the patovicas who threw him out of the place, located in the Playa Grande area.

According to the newspaper La Capital, the victim was identified as Leon Haziel Luna (19). I had gone bowling with a group of friends on Saturday night Mr. Jones. There he met his girlfriend, who was in another bubble.

According to reports, León tried at one point to change his bubble and that led to the conflict with the security personnel. His girlfriend said that a man took him by the neck and took him out of the place. When he saw him again, outside the premises, León told him that he had been beaten and they decided to leave the place.

Sources of the investigation reported that León went to his girlfriend’s house, where he vanished. He was rushed to the Hospital Interzonal General de Agudos around 4 in the morning, where he finally died.

