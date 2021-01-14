A 24-year-old young woman, model and public relationsist, denounced that last Monday, when she wanted to enter one of the most popular nightclubs in Mar del Plata, they did not let her go through her physical appearance. INADI contacted her and hopes that she will file her complaint to act.

Is about Sofia Elizabeth Ortiz Andrada, a woman from Tucumán who spent her vacations in La Feliz with her friends. As he related in dialogue with The TucumanoThat day, she went to the Bruto bowling alley, which has its outdoor facilities and is in Playa Grande, to have fun with her friends, but nothing went as expected.

Because it is one of the most requested places by young people in the summer, Sofía previously reserved a space for ten people and thus not have problems to enter. But the clever move didn’t go the way she wanted.

Upon reaching the entrance of the nightclub, the security personnel of the place began to put each of the girl’s friends a bracelet to enter. But when it was Sofia’s turn they told him he had to wait.

Fearing what was finally going to happen, Sofia waited half an hour, without success. She watched other people come in and she couldn’t. “They put the bracelets on my friends and they passed by, but they stopped me. So, I told them: ‘I’m with the girls who have just passed by’. And the security officer answered ‘stop and check if there’s room'” .

Sofía is a model and is studying Human Resources.

Then they told her that the place was for people over 21 years old, but when she proved through her document that she was 24 years old, they gave her another excuse: they claimed that she had to pay the price of the entrance and, when she answered that she was willing to do so Despite the fact that with the reservation he could enter for free, they told him again that they would check if there was room inside.

“When I realized what was happening I started crying and I got super bad. My friends had to leave the place, they were very angry about what they did to me, “she said.

“I went to the top places in Tucumán and that never happened to me, it’s the first time that has happened to me. In Tucumán they know me, they would never do this to me. It never affected me to be looked at badly, but to make someone in the The door is too much. We are leaving Mar del Plata with a bad drink, “said the young woman who works as a model in her province and is also a Human Resources student.

Sofía, on her vacation in Mar del Plata.

Outraged by the situation, Sofía tried to seek an explanation from the public relations officer with whom she had reserved the box, but the messages were never answered.

“The only thing we received from them was a blue check mark. They turn a deaf ear and they didn’t care, what’s more, I think they take it as advertising for the bowling alley. Now I feel ashamed when I go to the beach and, after that day, I did not go back to any bowling alley, ”she lamented.

And he added: “I felt bad. I am the first overweight model from Tucumán and I do not want to normalize being overweight, but I want to show that in this place they crossed out someone because their body is different from others. I don’t want the same thing to happen to anyone, whether it’s short, chubby, or homosexual … I don’t want it to happen to anyone because it’s a horrible situation, “he concluded.

Because the case went viral, the INADI delegation from Mar del Plata contacted her to see if she wanted to make a complaint. Sofía assured them that she would do it, but only when she arrived in her native Tucumán.

Since @INADI In the Mar del Plata delegation, we received the news that a 24-year-old tourist from Tucuman named Sofía Ortiz suffered discrimination because of her physical appearance in a bar in the city. pic.twitter.com/NN2VmqDy1X – TitiMonaco☀️💚🇦🇷 (@titimonaco) January 13, 2021

“What I rescue from all this is that from INADI they behaved super well with me. My lawyer is going to file a complaint for damages and when I get to Tucumán I will file a complaint with INADI,” said the victim.