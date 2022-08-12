DThe Attorney General’s speech came three days after the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida, home. Not speaking publicly while an investigation is ongoing is standard practice. But in the past few days, pressure had increased on Merrick Garland to at least briefly comment on the unprecedented event in American history. On Thursday, he finally stepped in front of the camera for a few minutes.

Garland’s ministry has said it has asked a federal court to release the search warrant on Trump’s home, along with the list of items seized. There is a “significant public interest” that speaks for the release. Trump said he did not want to defend himself against publication, but repeated the accusation that he was the victim of “unprecedented political arming of law enforcement agencies”. Both the search warrant and the list of confiscated documents were released on Friday evening. It shows that a significant number of documents classified as “top secret” were confiscated. The Justice Department said it suspects Trump of violating the Espionage Act.

Garland had previously said that every American has the right “to be treated equally before the law.” He stressed that a crucial part of the Justice Department’s work is done in secret to protect the integrity of investigations. “Compliance with the rule of law is the fundamental principle of the Ministry of Justice.” That means applying the law – “without fear or favoritism”. He could not make any further details in the Trump case public because of the ongoing investigation.



Brief appearance: US Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks on Thursday about the raid on Donald Trump’s Florida mansion

Image: AP



Garland said he personally approved the decision to search Trump’s home. This was approved by a federal court after sufficient suspicion had been established. He assured: “The ministry does not take such a decision lightly.” Where possible, methods other than a raid are generally preferred. That failed in the case of Trump.







On Monday, FBI officials searched Trump’s private and office space in Mar-a-Lago – apparently because of some classified documents that Trump had taken from the White House after the end of his presidency. Fifteen boxes he gave to the National Archives — where the documents are now supposed to be — earlier this year were not complete, according to those familiar with the case.

Secret nuclear weapons documents?

The Washington Post reported on Thursday evening, citing people familiar with the investigation, that among the sealed papers that the FBI sought during the raid were those dealing with nuclear weapons. Experts expressed great concern should such classified documents fall into the wrong hands. It is not known whether the nuclear papers were among those seized by investigators on Monday.







After the raid, Trump spoke of a “siege” of his house and accused the government of Joe Biden and the FBI of political persecution. Many Republicans as well as conservative talk show masters and conspiracy theorists had made threats against Biden, the Justice Department and the investigative authorities on television and the Internet. Attorney General Garland referred directly to the threatening gestures on Thursday.

He criticized “unfounded attacks on the Justice Department and the investigative authorities”. Garland said he would not remain silent when their integrity was unfairly questioned. Justice Department and FBI employees are “dedicated, patriotic public servants” who protect American citizens from crime, terrorism and other threats every day. “To do this, they make personal sacrifices and take risks. I am honored to work alongside her.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump but later had his differences with him, spoke of “regrettable and dangerous” threats against his staff on Wednesday. “Violence against police officers is never the answer, no matter why you’re upset.” Wray also addressed his staff in a personal message Thursday, according to CNN. In it he is said to have assured them of his solidarity.

Attacker shot dead in Ohio

Even if there have been many voices in the past few days that have questioned the work of the agency – these are often critics who do not know what the FBI knows and is doing. The authority works “very conscientiously. This case is no exception.” Critics say such a statement by Wray is needed in public to counter the threats and abuse of the FBI by Trump and his angry supporters.

On Thursday, a man tried to get into the Cincinnati office of the FBI. After hours of pursuit, he was finally shot dead on Thursday evening. Authorities in Ohio have not yet commented on the identity of the perpetrator; However, according to media reports, two police officers familiar with the investigation say it could be a man with connections to right-wing extremist groups – including the “Proud Boys”, who were involved in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. A day after the raid, an account with the said man’s name on Trump’s social network “Truth Social” wrote that “patriots” should move to Florida and kill investigators. On Thursday, the man is said to have admitted an attack on the FBI.