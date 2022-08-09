DAccording to former US President Donald Trump, the Federal Police FBI searched his property in Mar-a-Lago in the US state of Florida. “My beautiful home…is currently under siege, search and occupation by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote Monday night (local time) on Truth Social, a network he co-founded. “This unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” Trump continued. His safe was also opened.

Trump called the process “political persecution”. It was initially unclear why the property was searched. Media reported that the FBI had completed the search on Monday evening (local time). A CNN reporter said Trump was not at home during the action.

The ex-president was recently heavily incriminated by witnesses at the public hearings of the investigative committee on the Capitol attack. Accordingly, Trump knew that the demonstrators were armed on January 6, 2021 and deliberately sent them to the Capitol.

Allegedly destroyed documents

Recently, there had been growing evidence that the Justice Department was investigating Trump’s behavior more closely. The question is whether Attorney General Merrick Garland could take criminal action against Trump. Trump has also been accused of withholding files and documents from his time in the White House and even flushing down the toilet. Trump rejected that. Actually, in the US, all correspondence from the President must be archived and kept for posterity.







The New York Times, citing anonymous sources, reported that the investigation was related to the documents. After his term in office, Trump took several boxes with files to his property in Mar-a-Lago. According to reports, this included important communication documents – including letters from North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un and a letter from Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama. Trump finally turned over several documents to the National Archives and Records Administration.