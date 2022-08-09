DAccording to former US President Donald Trump, the Federal Police FBI searched his property in Mar-a-Lago in the US state of Florida. “My beautiful home…is currently under siege, search and occupation by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote Monday night (local time) on Truth Social, a network he co-founded. According to media reports, the process is related to Trump’s handling of files and documents from his time in the White House. Searching the property of a former president is highly unusual.

“This unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” Trump continued. “Even” his safe was opened. Trump called the process “political persecution” and an attack by “radical left Democrats”. He compared the search to the Watergate scandal that forced then US President Richard Nixon to resign in 1974. Media reported that the FBI had completed the search on Monday evening (local time). The 76-year-old should not have been at home.

The ex-president was recently heavily incriminated by witnesses at the public hearings of the investigative committee on the Capitol attack. Accordingly, Trump knew that the demonstrators were armed on January 6, 2021 and deliberately sent them to the Capitol. Recently, there had been growing evidence that the Justice Department was investigating Trump’s behavior more closely. The question is whether Attorney General Merrick Garland could take criminal action against Trump.

Allegedly destroyed documents

Now, apparently, there was a lot of trouble because Trump is said to have taken documents to Mar-a-Lago that allegedly contained classified information on national security. In addition, in the USA, as a rule, all correspondence from the President is archived and kept for posterity. This is required by law. The New York Times, citing anonymous sources, reported that the investigation was related to the documents.



US President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate can be seen in an archive photograph.

:



Image: J. David Ake/AP/dpa



Trump, however, is said to have brought 15 boxes full of government documents, memorabilia, gifts and letters from the White House to his home in Florida after his term in office. According to the media, these included letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a letter from Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.

Trump finally handed over several documents to the National Administration for Archives and Records and confirmed this himself at the time. However, the judiciary is said to have launched an investigation. A search of an ex-president’s property requires authorization from the highest level of the Justice Department. Justice Department officials declined to comment on the search warrant, the New York Times wrote.







Documents in the White House restroom?

Trump attended a scheduled event with ultra-conservative former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin on Monday evening (local time) by phone. She wants to be elected to the US House of Representatives in the congressional elections in the fall. According to the newspaper, “Another day in paradise” and “That was a strange day” was all Trump said about the events. Leading Republican Kevin McCarthy said he would launch an investigation into the Justice Department if Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives in the fall congressional elections.