The maquiladora sector in Ciudad Juárez registered a monthly loss of 19,804 jobs, going from 291,286 workers in March to 271,482 last April, according to the report from the Manufacturing, Maquiladora and Export Services Industry (IMMEX). from Inegi.

With the jobs eliminated, employment in the sector fell almost to the pandemic level, when it fell to a minimum of 268,186 workers, indicates the analysis of the same statistics.

The maquiladora industry has registered a downward trend in jobs since June 2023, the month since which a loss of 54,906 jobs has accumulated, going from 326,388 workers to 271,482 in April.

Regarding manufacturing establishments on this border, from March to April the figure also fell from 321 to 319, according to Inegi statistics.

To address the issue, an attempt was made to contact the leaders of the sector on this border, Sergio Colin, president of Index Juárez, and Isela Molina, current president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra). ) local, but as of press time there was no response.

Jesús Manuel “Thor” Salayandia Lara, coordinator of the Border Business Block (BEF) and former national councilor of Canacintra, considered the behavior of maquiladora employment alarming, as it is the economic pillar of the city.

“The behavior is alarming, we have been monitoring it and saying how it has been declining, 17 percent of employment has been lost in 10 months. It is very similar to June 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic,” she said.

He pointed out that given the decline in the sector, billions of pesos have stopped arriving and circulating in Juárez, which impacts all economic sectors.

He explained that only in the purchase of local inputs some 3 billion pesos have stopped arriving and in consumption of goods and services such as transporters or customs agents another 1,016 million pesos.

Added to this is the drop in salary benefits due to layoffs, which is another 1,315 million pesos, which adds up to approximately 5,400 million pesos that have not arrived in the city in recent months, which is equivalent to almost half of the municipal budget for 2024. “That is why other sectors are also struggling, it is money that does not arrive that does not circulate in the city,” he reiterated.

He indicated that at the moment the business climate is difficult and uncertain due to various factors such as the recent elections in Mexico and the reforms announced by the Executive, in addition to the upcoming elections in the United States in which Donald Trump appears, “who has already done a lot damage to that country and this border due to their policies of taking all the investment.”

“The dollar is fluctuating, the recession in the US, there is little consumption, everything is part of why the maquiladora industry is very low in terms of employment. “Everyone keeps talking about nearshoring, but the data doesn’t lie,” she highlighted.

Salayandia insisted that it is urgent to work in a different way, diversify the economy, stop being a “maquilota.”

He added that the outlook looks complicated and that it is expected that it will begin to improve until the end of the year.

