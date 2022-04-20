Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Today, after having made the pertinent steps for its return, the Aptiv maquiladora delivered to General Hospital from Los Mochis a land that he had on loan and that he used as a parking lot for the workers.

Luisa Reyna Armenta, director of the General Hospital, was happy with the Aptiv company, since it never showed resistance to handing over the land.

“They were given a date and they accepted. They are grateful to the hospital for the support we gave them at the time. With Aptiv we never had a problem, the company was excellent, if they asked us for more time, but we couldn’t.”

He mentioned that there is a hospital expansion project on this land, which measures one hectare.

“A construction and remodeling project is coming, which was stopped due to the effect of the pandemic (Covid-19), with this we are going to take on the task so that it can be resumed. There is the plan and it is urgent for us. It is growth of the hospital that we need so much, the operating rooms, gynecology, to build another floor because the teaching space where the scholarship holders take their classes has become too small, we have more than a hundred intern scholarship holders, we have residents”.

He added that he hopes that the issue of expansion will be speeded up, because the area of ​​Social Work is also reduced, as well as the area of ​​headquarters and emergencies. “We need the ER to grow, that we have spaces. All this is more for the patients who deserve to be treated in adequate spaces.”

For her part, Cecilia Guerrero, Aptiv spokesperson for Mexico, commented that they made a commitment to the Ministry of Health and the hospital authorities to hand over the land, after they had been lent it for a while.

“And we are very happy that the hospital has plans to expand because that means better care for the community in Los Mochis, so we gladly return the land to them and we thank them very much for the time they gave us” .

He reported that they are making a series of compromises with the hospital authorities, and that very possibly a donation is made in the future of 8 luminaries that are on the ground.

“We are still seeing the way in which we are going to deliver them, we will agree with the authorities to make this donation as a way of thanking them for all the service they provided us.”