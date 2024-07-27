Ciudad Juárez— A man crashed into the perimeter infrastructure of two different maquiladoras after speeding on a side street near the Zaragoza Bridge.

The incident was reported by the General Coordination of Road Safety at the intersection of Río Bravo and Enrico Fermi streets, in the Waterfill Industrial Park.

According to the narrative of the road accident, the gray 2012 Nissan Versa with license plates from the state of Chihuahua driven by Sergio RL, 36 years old, was traveling from west to east on the Río Bravo and upon reaching the indicated intersection he lost control of the car due to excessive speed.

After losing control, it hit the curb (which was not damaged) and then hit a tree on the same sidewalk, then hit the wall and the perimeter railing of the Nexteer and SSPI factories, respectively, and ended its journey by hitting another tree, at which point it spilled oil.

No injuries were reported in this road accident, but it was stated that the driver was brought before the corresponding authority to answer for the damages caused.

The official report from the Coordination indicates that the trees were marked with total damage and are property of the Municipality of Juárez, while the works of the maquiladora companies had damages between slight and moderate.