Ciudad Juarez.– The manufacturing sector registered a monthly loss of 4,652 jobs in Ciudad Juárez, going from 286,941 in May to 282,289 in June, according to the most recent report from the Manufacturing, Maquiladora and Export Services Industry (IMMEX) of Inegi.

According to the data file, the last time the border presented a similar figure was in July 2020, during the pandemic. Covid-19when companies IMMEX In the town they reported having only 281,827 workers.

The business climate is difficult and uncertain due to various factors, experts have said. The recent elections in Mexico and the reforms announced by the Executive, as well as the upcoming elections in the United States have influenced the outlook of uncertainty.