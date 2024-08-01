Second shift workers at the Jabil Juárez maquiladora, located on De las Torres and Zaragoza avenues, were evacuated tonight due to a gas leak.

The workers were taken to the yard, to the evacuation points provided for in the security protocol.

According to some workers, they were informed that there was a gas leak, but they did not specify what type.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, Red Cross and Rescue paramedics treated several employees who were showing signs of possible poisoning.

However, so far none of the people inspected have been required to be transferred.