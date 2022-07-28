During the Annapurna Showcase 2022 it was announced that Maquette will also arrive on Nintendo Switch and Xbox. The release period is next winter. The game is already available on PC and PlayStation. It will also be available on Game Pass.

Maquette is a puzzle game with linear narrative game elements. We will have to solve a series of puzzles based on a recursive world.

In our review we explained to you that “Maquette is not a pure puzzle game and should not be judged in this sense. If you approach it only for its more playful side, you will have a shorter work in your hands than games of this genre and much poorer in terms of puzzles and real logic challenge. Graceful Decay has actually created a narrative adventure that for once doesn’t just ask us to walk around and look around. It’s an interesting mix that knows how to impress the player with a refined presentation and a simple story but for this very reason engaging. This obviously does not mean that we should ignore the somewhat summary presentation of some puzzles, which would have deserved a little more space. The game “bends” to the narrative needs and does not lose a single second too long to keep the pace of the story that would hardly have been effective if it had been “watered down” by further dialogue. If you have a PS5 and a PS Plus subscription you must absolutely and give it a chance, if you are thinking about buying it, buy it only if you are passionate about narrative adventures. ”

