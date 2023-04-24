Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, today announced its acquisition of TTech, a developer of border control and customs systems solutions, in a move that will contribute to strengthening the company’s position as a leading provider of digital trade services and single window solutions.

The total value of the acquisition of 100% of the shares (institutional value) was $26.7 million, of which $17.1 million was paid in advance.

This acquisition contributes to the expansion of Maqta Gate’s portfolio of digital commerce solutions, to include solutions to improve border crossing management, which employ advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning and risk analysis.

TTech combines inferential and inductive analytics solutions with predictive modeling to form an advanced platform that uses machine learning technology to provide the best services to customs, immigration, police and border security agencies.

The company also uses more than 1.5 million risk management indicators and predictive artificial intelligence systems to create more reliable controls to enhance the security of ports and border points.

In turn, Maqta Gateway aspires to benefit from the research and development center owned by the company “Tec” in the Republic of Vietnam, as well as from its extensive experience in providing customs solutions and modernizing border crossing services in the regions of the Middle East, Africa, North America and Australia, to enhance its service offerings related to single window solutions on At the global level, applying the best protection measures, security tracking and enforcement of regulatory systems.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: “The acquisition of TTEC provides complementary benefits to our business portfolio that we will reap in the short term, including improving the speed of market access and enhancing our expertise in this sector, in addition to increasing demand.” Our services in global markets, particularly in Central Asian markets, as a result of the comprehensiveness of services provided through the single window available through this acquisition.

He added: “The extensive commercial experience enjoyed by T-Tech in the Middle East region supports our ambition to expand the range of digital commerce solutions throughout the region, and soon in global markets of strategic importance to the group. This acquisition comes within the framework of the group’s commitment to contribute to achieving The vision of our wise leadership is to consolidate the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global trade.

For her part, Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, Chief Digital Officer at Abu Dhabi Ports Group and CEO of Maqta Gateway, said: “TTech is highly competent and fully aware of market trends by developing and implementing customs solutions and improving the management of ports and border points in many global markets. There is no doubt that the addition of advanced solutions based on future technology of “TTech” to our single window will help improve the management of border crossing security, facilitate trade movement, increase customs revenues, and more, which will enhance our offering as a provider of single window services.

She added, “Maqta Gateway will continue its efforts to seize opportunities to achieve the group’s strategy for integrated digital commerce.”

For his part, Scott Murray, CEO of T-Tech, expressed his full confidence in the success of the acquisition agreement, and said: “We worked at T-Tech to cover the strategic, technical and operational aspects of modernizing customs systems and facilitating the movement of global trade, and we are all confident in Support Maqta Gateway to enhance its position as a provider of integrated digital commerce services globally.”

It is worth noting that the completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of the pre-contractual conditions within 45 days.