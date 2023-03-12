Essam Al Sayed (Sharjah)

The horse “AF Maqam” of Khaled Khaliqa Al Naboodah was crowned with the Cup of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which was held within the final season of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club races for the current season, presented by Longines for a distance of 1700 meters, and dedicated to purebred Arabian horses, with prizes of 250 thousand dirhams.

AF Maqam was able to give Khaled Al Naboodah and coach Ernest Oertel the double, led by the professional knight Taj Oshi, after a combative performance that crowned his efforts, to cover the distance in 1:57:32 minutes.

The race was held over 6 runs, with prizes amounting to 480,000 dirhams.

The winners were crowned by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, and Patrick Aoun, representative of the sponsoring company Longines Swiss Watches, and the main prize was received by Khaled Khalifa Al Naboodah.

The race was held with the support of the Sharjah Sports Council, and media sponsorship of the Sharjah Sports Channel, with the strong participation of purebred Arabian horses, local production horses, and purebred hybrid horses, with a total of 81 horses.

The horse “Kadr” of Sheikha Al Yazia bint Sultan Al Nahyan, under the supervision of Salem Al Ketbi, and led by Richard Mullen, won the title of the fourth race for a distance of 2700 meters, for the title of the Sharjah Marathon, and the champion scored 3:18:11 minutes.

He won “Azouz” for the countryside stables, under the supervision of Dr. Jaber Bitar, led by Ray Dawson, won the first half prize for a distance of 1200 meters, for the Longines Master Collection title, and the champion scored 1:20:53 minutes.

The horse “AF Qada” by Khaled Khalifa Al Naboodah, supervised by Ernest Oertel and led by Marcelino Rodriguez, won the title for the second half, for a distance of 1000 meters, for the title of Longines Legend Diver, recording 1:05:33 minutes.

The horse “Explosive Warsan” of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Al Nahyan, under the supervision of Jackie Wickham, and led by Sam Hitchcott, was able to crown the third round title for a distance of 2000 meters, for the Longines Dolce Vita title, and the champion scored 2:22:69 minutes.

In the sixth and final round for a distance of 2000 meters, for the title of Longines Record, the horse “Dubai Vision” by Muhammad Ahmed Al-Sabousi, under the supervision of Ahmed Bin Harmash, and led by Ray Dawson, was able to snatch the title after a break of excitement and suspense, recording 2:09:16 minutes.