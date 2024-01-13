One of Waze's biggest competitors, especially for drivers Google Maps. Since its introduction, this function has been essential to get to a certain place quickly and safely by car. However, a new report claims that One of the most important features of Maps could disappear completely in the coming weeks.

According to 9to5Google, Driving Mode feature could disappear completely from Google Drive in February 2024. For those who haven't used this, the option makes it easy to control calls, messages and media from behind the wheel. In its place, we would find the Google Assistant, which, in theory, would offer drivers “ease of use and safety.”

Although at the moment there is no information from Google in this regard, This report has already begun to worry more than one person.. While it is true that the Google assistant has a couple of favorable options, such as controlling calls or searching for data, without having to stop looking at the road, it is not free of flaws, and many users are not willing to do this. change.

We can only wait for Google to share official information to confirm or deny this big change. On related topics, Google Assistant could be replaced by Chat GPT. Similarly, Chrome has started blocking cookies.

Editor's Note:

I prefer using Google Maps to any other variant. However, it is also true that the normal function does its job well. Although it will be a huge loss to no longer have driver mode, especially for those who drive to work, the average user won't have much to worry about.

Via: Hypertextual