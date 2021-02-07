The collective experience of death is very different from the individual. The first is governed by number; the second, by name. The other day I was listening to a psychologist affirm that the apparent normalization with which society receives the daily death figures is not so much due to her alleged indifference as to a self-protection mechanism. It is true. In fact, it has always been that way. What remains of war conflicts, terrorist massacres, natural catastrophes are figures; numbers that seek to summarize the pain of so many people in the form of data manageable by society, intelligible by their collective subject. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have become accustomed to the fact that the list of daily deaths in each community or province is offered through the age of the deceased. Numbers. But why this type of information and not another? Simply because we have established in advanced ages the profile of victim assumable by society. Somehow, we are relieved to think that the statistics are confirmed, that the catastrophe preserves, in its devastation, a certain logic, a predictable fatalism. This is how we function psychologically: reducing tragedy to standards of disappearance. Not surprisingly, the daily headlines tend to highlight the exception, the rare case that upsets the statistics: a 35, 40-year-old person dies – someone too young, who exceeds our protocol for digesting tragedy. Rather than maintaining the anonymity of the deceased, the publication of their age obeys a collective strategy to control the disaster: confirm the norm. Order protects us from chaos. The daily repetition of the same age ranges allows us to rationalize the damage, to perimeter it. Is this ethically defensible behavior? No. It’s awful. It is still the consequence of a process of industrialization of death. The number purifies the complexity of life to justify its destruction. Those who have lost someone do not understand the terrifying logic of age. Statistics do not reflect absences. Because that is precisely the raison d’être of the normalization of death: to ensure that the collective narrative does not stop, that the transition from one stage to another is not altered by a subversion of the standards.

***

The European Union’s vaccine purchasing policy has turned out to be a real disaster. You cannot put hot cloths. The United States and Great Britain vaccinate at a much higher rate than Europe. The EU has demonstrated its lack of authority – moral, economic, cultural. I am a convinced Europeanist. And precisely for this reason I believe that it is necessary to establish a necessary distance between the ‘European project and the current reality of the EU. Unfortunately, the EU has become the worst expression of the bureaucratization of the West that began in modernity. Hannah Arendt has already reflected extensively on the intimate connection between bureaucracy and racism. Bureaucratic structures magnify social inequalities, insofar as they legalize exclusion dynamics. And, strictly speaking, that is what is happening with the historical drift of the EU: a megastructure of bureaucratic management that invests all its energies in sustaining its hypertrophy and that is very far from the reality of each territory that it claims to manage. The bureaucracy never grows proportionately. As soon as it breaks away from its initial goals of efficacy and equality, it becomes a self-absorbed organism that only attends to its own insane logic. At the most critical moment the world has experienced in eighty years, the EU has been characterized by its inability to manage the pandemic. His role as a ‘distributor of funds’ is insufficient to face a health, economic and moral crisis like the one we are going through. Ursula von der Leyen should have already resigned due to gross incompetence, slowness and lack of authority. Every day that passes in which fewer doses are injected than necessary and agreed is a destruction on the continent in the form of more deaths and business failures. Once again, the EU has failed us.

***

I see people more discouraged than ever, invaded by a feeling of fatalism that prevents them from seeing an end to this situation. Society is defeated. All their hopes were pinned on vaccines, on their ability to restore our long-awaited normalcy. But the disastrous management that has been carried out so far in the vaccination process has led to the fact that, in a few weeks, the collective expectations placed on it have been frustrated. Political management has emotionally ruined society. Defeatism and mistrust have settled in his arteries to destroy the last trace of confidence. When we needed leaders most, reality has hit us with the most mediocre line of managers in decades. In the short term, a depressed society is easily moldable. But when citizenship one day heals from this apathy, the consequences can be unpredictable.