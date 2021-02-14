The national vaccination strategy – accepted by all the autonomous communities – has aspects that are disconcerting. One of them is the fact that essential workers have been prioritized over the chronically ill. Another, that, within the essential workers, teachers are included but, within this category, university professors are not reflected. Are university professors not teachers? And if someone has determined that this is so, what then is our role? When we enter a classroom, do we become a disembodied, metaphysical entity whose work falls into uncategorized limbo? The truth is that the university professor works with students whose majority age group – between 18 and 30 years – is the one that, according to epidemiological data, brings together the highest percentage of infections among society. Would it not be logical, therefore, that if it is intended to immunize teachers -as essential workers-, university professors are valued as a high-risk group due to the population niche with which they are related? All these questions are not intended to question the urgent need to vaccinate my classmates from infantile, primary and secondary school who are so selflessly developing their work during this complicated course. Moreover, I dare to say that, with this decision to segregate university professors from the category of ‘teachers’, a message is being launched that does not precisely come to value their educational work. I have argued for months that the efforts made by the administrations to return to the classroom are not so much due to a deep belief in the need to continue educating society as to economic factors: facilitating family reconciliation, and that parents can complete your workday knowing that your children are safely at school. In other words: it seems as if the interest in vaccinating some teachers and others was not exclusively to ensure their role as caregivers, to keep the nursery work of schools safe so that, more or less, the economy can continue running. And, of course, as the university students are grown up, over 18 years of age, and already lead an independent life, vaccinating their teachers is not a priority. If we pay attention to epidemiological criteria, university professors should already be vaccinated by the population with whom they deal; if, on the contrary, economic factors are prioritized, university teaching is dispensable. In short: chaos, confusion and highly questionable arguments.

The dictionary defines the term ‘discomfort’ as a ‘feeling of discomfort or discomfort, physical or mental’. Today there is a deep and growing general unrest, but not ‘social unrest’. The nuance may be paradoxical, but it is not. The pain and pessimism that invades us is being experienced on a strictly individual level. Rather than explode, it implodes, it destroys inside, but it is not shared. Worse than physical isolation is emotional isolation. The malaise has failed to project itself onto a plane of collective resilience. As individuals, we are a pressure cooker; as a society, we do not exist. Never has the idea of ​​the collective been so empty of meaning. Hence the absence of criticism, of a self-awareness of the transforming potential of society. We react to the obvious – this is called a tantrum -; we keep silent in the face of outrages that demand a more calm and analytical response – this is called alienation *. There is no worse pain than that which cannot be shared – because that condemns us to insignificance.

Emily Coleman once complimented her friend Peggy Guggenheim that she lacked aspirations. To which she replied: “I have inferiority aspirations.” And honestly, meanwhile supremacist, alpha male, enlightened ideologue and insatiable drinker of blood, people with “inferiority aspirations” are sorely missed. This world can’t stand any more power struggles or cock measurements. Either the tension is lowered or we go to hell.

The light at the end of the tunnel. Or maybe it’s just an optical effect. When you stare at a dark point in the distance, it may even glow. I’m sorry, but there are weeks when life inside the tunnel passes in absolute darkness.