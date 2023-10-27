The Israeli air offensive in Gaza leaves a trail of destruction that affects numerous buildings in the Strip where the civilian population resided. The constant bombings since last October 7 have left around 45% of all homes in the Strip damaged or destroyed, according to a report. UN humanitarian office report which echoes figures from the Strip’s Housing Ministry, controlled by Hamas.

The most affected region is the north of the Strip, one of the most densely populated areas on the planet, at least until Israel’s siege began in response to the Hamas attacks on October 7. The analysis of the images captured by satellites shows complete neighborhoods of the cities of Gaza, Beit Hanun or Jabalia, of which now only rubble remains.

The damage caused by the Israeli bombings between October 17 and 25 has been spread throughout the Strip, although there are large areas of Gaza City that have suffered especially this week. The commercial neighborhood of Rimal stands out, which was already a clear target of the first attacks. Or the Shejaiya neighborhood, the part of the population closest to the fence that separates the Palestinian territory from Israel.

Some 150,000 homes have suffered damage from the bombings, according to the UN report. This is considered when one of its facades has been destroyed, the roof has been damaged or some parts have been hit by shrapnel. Another 11,000 have been so affected that they are uninhabitable, and of more than 16,000 only a pile of rubble remains.

No safe place

In the 365 square kilometers of the Strip, just over half of the municipality of Madrid, there are hardly any towns that have not suffered damage. The eight refugee camps managed by the United Nations committee for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA) show some form of destruction. The fields of Jabalia and Shati, north of Gaza City, have been hit by missiles.

Despite Israel’s announcement that civilians would leave the north of the Strip in the face of a ground incursion by the army and the recommendation that they head south, the Jewish State estimates that at least 350,000 Palestinians continue to live there. Those displaced to the south, nearly 700,000, have also been able to witness bombings in the south, especially in the southernmost towns of Rafah and Khan Younis, where last Wednesday a missile destroyed the home of a four-story building where five died. members of the same family. The town of Abasan Al Kabira, in the Khan Younis region, has been completely destroyed. The analysis of the images only shows the damage caused to human constructions, so the impacts on the agricultural areas of the Strip are not represented.

