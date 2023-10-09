At 6:35 on Saturday, anti-aircraft alarms were heard in towns in central and southern Israel. They warned of the first of the many rockets that would reach Tel Aviv or Jerusalem over two days, two cities normally far from Hamas attacks.

The Palestinian militants thus began an assault that included small bombardments with drones, attacks from the sea and land incursions through the wall that separates the Gaza Strip from Israel.

Once in Israeli territory, Hamas men have advanced, killing and kidnapping civilians, police and soldiers. They have recorded videos and captured dozens of images that are quickly spreading through social networks. Many of them are from the attack on the hundreds of young people who were at the festival Tribe of Novaa few kilometers from the border wall, and who have also documented what was happening around them.

See also Dozens were killed in an explosion inside a restaurant in China

Since the start of the escalation, hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza. The map below shows the spots of unusual heat (caused mainly by explosions) detected by Sentinel II, the European Space Agency mission. Israel’s response was immediate and between Sunday night and Monday it bombed several areas of Gaza, including at least two refugee camps.

The number of victims and injuries is still provisional, but it makes it clear that the escalation of these days is, by far, the largest and most serious of the last 15 years in a conflict that has already lasted more than half a century.

