Innovations to create a biodiversity inventory can also benefit traditional communities

Scientists working to improve existing technology to create a biodiversity inventory are developing new equipment during their participation in the global XPrize Rainforests competition. The new equipment can monitor, identify and classify trees, as well as attract and capture insects, all autonomously and in favor of science.

The solutions were designed by the teams that reached the final of the competition and are competing for the prize of US$5 million (more than R$25 million), which will be paid to the 1st place winner. The latest technological advances were presented in July in the validation test that took place at the Rio Negro Sustainable Development Reserve, near Manaus, in the state of Amazonas.

Concerned about the impact that environmental technology could have, the American team Welcome to the Jungle opted to develop biodegradable material solutions to position their platforms capable of collecting the material needed to identify species. Similar to a spider web, the structure adapts to different environments, such as treetops, and is positioned using a drone.

High resolution

The group developed two platforms, one equipped with a Lider (Light Detection and Ranging) remote sensor, capable of 3D scanning and high definition, and a multispectral and thermal imaging camera more suitable for high areas.

The tool can classify tree species based on the tree canopy stain in the image formed.

“It is not a new concept, but it is a new model that is basically based on the morphology and the type of main spot. Thus, we can morphologize the spot to know the type of distribution”says environmental DNA expert Chai-Shian Kua.

The other terrestrial platform was structured with camera traps, bioacoustic sensors and environmental DNA collection for dry and flooded areas.

“Our environmental DNA data can be collected in a variety of ways. We have the ability to collect water, but we also have the ability to filter and collect it in isolation, for example.”says Matthew Spenko, robotics expert and team coordinator.

All these solutions were equipped with an application, also developed by the team, capable of processing different data automatically and sequentially and reporting the data in easy-to-understand dashboards in a short time.

Monitoring

Just like the North American team, the Brazilian Hispanic group Providence+ also invested in the development of an exclusive technology called Drop (acronym for Deep Tropical Forest Operational Platform in English).

The tool, similar to a disk crossed by a central axis, can collect data very similar to that of its competitors, with the difference that it brings together all capture capabilities in the same equipment, which can be positioned either in the water or in the canopy of a tree.

In addition to motion sensors, cameras, microphones and a compartment for environmental DNA samples from water or soil, the solution also has a battery, GPS and wireless communication system in its structure that access artificial intelligence for automated species identification.

“This involves identifying what we call classes of acoustic sources, types of sources that may belong to a species or to a river, wind, rain, because automatic recognition also includes non-biological sources of the physical type, such as storms, rain, engine noise, rifle fire. There is also this whole part that we can say serves to protect this terrain.”explains Michel André, who coordinates the team.

The artificial intelligence used as a database the acoustic studies developed since 2017 by the team, which brings together scholars from the University of Catalonia and Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona, ​​in addition to the team of researchers from the Mamirauá Institute, in Manaus.

With this data, the equipment is now capable of identifying 160 species by sounds.

“We created a system that can now very well take on the role of an automated monitoring system for Brazilian biodiversity. We already have it and it is ready, it was implemented in the conservation unit, at the Mamirauá Institute, and we are implementing it in another 20 conservation units, in Brazil and abroad.”says Emiliano Ramalho.

Insects

The Limelight Rainforest team focused on insect biodiversity. The group innovated in trap models coupled with an exclusive technology developed by the North American group. Night lights bring the numerous species to the point of capture of the cameras so that the images can finally be analyzed by artificial intelligence.

“We realized that insects are really missing from the data, and they’re one of the most biodiverse organisms on the planet. They’re an important food, they’re important in every aspect of the ecosystem. So one of the big pieces of what we’re trying to move forward with is really building these databases and starting to understand what insects are here.”says Julie Allen, a bioinformatics expert.

The equipment is a drone-guided sampling platform that allows the collection of information and also species for analysis and DNA sequencing in compact laboratories.

“We’re measuring a number of different ways to collect data, so we have acoustic data, we’ll collect bird sounds, bat sounds, other sounds, we’ll collect eDNA, environmental DNA from water, air and surfaces, and we’ll also collect the insects themselves.”says group coordinator Guillaume Charone.

Applicability

According to the Secretary of Green Economy at MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services), Rodrigo Rollemberg, the development of this type of innovation can favor Brazilian leadership in the transition to a green economy. For this reason, the federal government has encouraged initiatives such as holding the XPrize Tropical Forests final in the Amazon.

For the secretary, technologies such as those being developed by the competing teams could benefit the production chains of Amazonian biodiversity, in addition to consolidating traditional knowledge through science and enabling solutions to problems faced by traditional communities and the region’s native peoples.

“Moniliasis is a disease of the cocoa and cupuaçu trees and cutting down the tree is necessary to combat the pest. However, people often hide the existence of the diseased plant for fear of losing it. Drones linked to artificial intelligence with an algorithm that identifies moniliasis would allow, for example, the action of health defense.”it says.

To bring together innovations and knowledge, MDIC intends to bring together research developed by CBA (Amazon Biobusiness Center), in Manaus, and the technological solutions resulting from the competition.

“This is the first step in a partnership so that these technologies can be used, made available and reinforced by institutions and local communities”declared Rollemberg.

With information from Brazil Agency.