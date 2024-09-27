In den vergangenen dreizehn Jahren haben die Forscher um Dante Minniti, Astrophysiker von der Universidad Andrés Bello in Chile, insgesamt 420 Nächte die Zentralregion unserer Galaxis im infraroten Spektralbereich oberserviert. Dabei haben sie 200.000 Einzelbilder geschossen, was 500 Terabyte an Daten entspricht. Der umfangreiche Datensatz erstreckt sich über einen Himmelsbereich der Größe von 8600 Vollmonden, schreiben die Astronomen im Journal „Astronomy & Astrophysics“. Er beinhaltet rund die zehnfache Menge an Objekten wie eine frühere infrarote Durchmusterung mit VISTA vor zwölf Jahren.

Das VISTA (Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy) steht in direkter Nachbarschaft zum Very Large Telescope (VLT) der ESO auf dem Cerro Paranal, einem 2635 Meter hohen Bergkipfel in der chilenischen Atacama-Wüste. Der Hauptspiegel von VISTA hat einen Durchmesser von 4,1 Metern. Die Astronomen nutzten für ihre Beobachtungen die Infrarotkamera VIRCAM. Sie kann durch Staub- und Gaswolken blicken, die die Milchstraße durchdringen. Objekte, die für optische Teleskope unsichtbar sind, werden mit VICRAM sichtbar.

This collage shows a small selection of regions of the Milky Way imaged with the VISTA telescope. From left to right and top to bottom: NGC 3576, NGC 6357, Messier 17, NGC 6188, Messier 22 and NGC 3603. All are clouds of gas and dust in which stars form, with the exception of Messier 22. This is a very dense group of old stars.

The astronomers photographed every area of ​​the celestial region examined several times in order to be able to record changes. In this way, for example, they identified numerous stars that regularly change their brightness. Some of them, the so-called Cepheids, have long been used by astronomers as standard candles for determining cosmic distances. Using these stars, ESO astronomers have been able to create a three-dimensional sky map of the central region of the Milky Way, which is inaccessible to optical telescopes because it is obscured by dust.

By comparing multiple images, they were also able to capture the movement of stars. They came across numerous so-called hyper-fast runners: stars that race through space at up to a thousand kilometers per second. These suns probably flew close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, giving them their high speed.