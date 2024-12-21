In many biomedical investigations, along with a great positive result, unwanted side effects or, in some cases, loose ends appear. The earsa vignette from TILKUT.
It has been experimentally proven, in a very ingenious way, that it is sulfur that moves gold in magmatic fluids. In magmas, bisulphide transports most of the gold
Science is the search for the true, with a capital letter LA, or not? Closer to the truth (1) by Jesús Zamora Bonilla.
Wandering black holes exist in galaxies like the Milky Way. But how many and what is their origin? The DIPC people have done some calculations. Wandering black holes in Milky-Way-type galaxies
Mapping Ignorance is a collaborative blog written by active researchers and technicians focused on the latest research results in any scientific field. It is an initiative of the Chair of Scientific Culture of the University of the Basque Country and its Campus of International Excellence. If you want to be a collaborator, ask me for more information here.
Chemical. I work at Euskampus Fundazioa with the Chair of Scientific Culture of the UPV/EHU, for which I edit the Scientific Culture Notebook and Mapping Ignorance. I write things for the Donostia International Physics Center and the Basque Center for Applied Mathematics.
#Mapping #ignorance #Naukas
Leave a Reply