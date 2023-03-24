MAPPA is one of the most prolific studios in terms of the amount of anime it releases each year and for revealing more details of its current projects, such as Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisenwill have a special event.

The name of this is the MAPPA Stage 2023, which will take place on May 23, 2023 at the Tokyo Garden Theater. This will be hosted by Seitaro Mukai from the comedy group Tenshin and fans will be able to attend.

Of course, that after paying their respective ticket. To reserve tickets in advance it is necessary to participate in a lottery that began on March 22.

We recommend: Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin – IA shows us its version of the anime protagonists.

However, tickets for the general public will still be available and that will be on April 14. Each of them will be priced at 8,900 yen.

That is around $1,263 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. In 2022 there was no such event for undisclosed causes.

Fountain: MAPPA.

MAPPA decided to skip last year’s edition to focus on 2023, where there will be anime-related announcements like Attack on Titan, Hell’s Paradise, Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga and other series.

Various presentations and special performances are also planned. It is confirmed that the first preview of the second season will be available and the first details of the animated film Sunao Katabuchi.

Who are the guests at MAPPA Stage 2023?

MAPPA shared a guest list that includes voice actors and actresses, as well as singers and production team members from each of the series that will be present at MAPPA Stage 2023. In this way, things will be as follows:

Vinland Saga – Season 2

– Performer of the opening theme song, Anonymous

– Thorfinn voice actor, Yuto Uemura

– Einar voice actor, Shunsuke Takeuchi

–Director Shuhei Yabuta

hell’s paradise

– Yamada Asaemon Sagiri voice actress, Yumiri Hanamori

– Aza Chobei voice actor, Ryohei Kimura

– Yuzuriha voice actress, Rie Takahashi

– Yamada Asaemon Toma voice actor, Kensho Ono

Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 2

– Performer of the second opening theme song, Who-ya Extended

– Yuji Itadori voice actor, Junya Enoki

– Megumi Fushiguro voice actor, Yuma Uchida

– Nobara Kugisaki voice actress, Asami Seto

– Yuta Okkotu voice actress, Megumi Ogata

Fountain: MAPPA.

Attack on Titan Final Season

– Part 1 opening theme song performer, Shinsei Kamattechan

– Eren Jaeger voice actor, Yuki Kaji

– Misaka Ackerman voice actress, Yui Ishikawa

– Hange Zöe voice actress, Romi Park

–Director Yuichiro Hayashi

Chainsaw Man

– Denji voice actor, Kikunosuke Toya

– Makima voice actress, Tomori Kusunoki

– Aki Hayakawa voice actor, Shogo Sakata

– Power voice actress, Fairouz Ai

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

– Opening theme song performer, Van de Shop

– Tsuyoshi Mukouda voice actor and ending theme song performer, Yuma Uchida

– Fel voice actor, Satoshi Hino

– Sui voice actress, Hina Kino

– Ninrir voice actress Maaya Uchida

–Director Kiyoshi Matsuda

Regarding the new MAPPA movie, Sunao Katabuchithis is known in English as In This Corner of the World. Talking about her will be director Sunao Katabuchi as well as producer Manabu Otsuka.

In addition to MAPPA we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.