This information about you MAP will be in charge of the second season of Vinland Saga must be taken with all caution. We say this because there is no substantial evidence that this is the case, and the rumor is not new.

Actually, since last February there speculations about what MAP took the reins of the project from the hands of Wit Studio, who was in charge of the first installment. So the reality could well be different in a few months.

However, we share with you the report. Supposedly, recently the creator of Vinland Saga, Makoto Yukimuraand the director of the first wave of episodes, Shuhei Yabuta, they had a session of TwitterSpace.

These are live audio conversations from this social network. There both discussed the change of study. Also that they are working on the edition of the first preview, since the one that is available is only a teaser.

Yukimura even asked Yabuta that the complete manga of Vinland Saga was adapted into anime form by MAP. That sounds great, but the director isn’t authorized to make such a promise, the show’s producers are.

Precisely as it happened with Shingeki no Kyojin. Something that is being done at the moment is the recording of the voices and the editing, although it is a mystery how far along the animation work is.

MAPPA confirmed to be working on Vinland Saga season 2 and possibly future seasons as well.. honestly kinda a dream come true lol pic.twitter.com/YS0iBRMQT3 — えあるり (@Earlydesu__) May 3, 2022

Is it possible that MAPPA will be in charge of Vinland Saga?

The biggest problem regarding this information Vinland Saga Y MAP is that it does not come from a known source. To begin with, there is no recording of the talk of Makoto Yukimura Y Shuhei Yabuta.

So far no highly respected informant has corroborated the details, and certainly not the same people involved. There are only fan-made transcripts, but for some reason no one tried to record the original audio to back it up.

But is it possible to believe that MAP took the place of Wit Studio? From Shingeki no Kyojin there is no lack of those who think that it may be so. The fact is that the second of these studies has already given signs for a long time that he does not like to do ‘second parts’.

He prefers original and fresh projects before dedicating himself to sequels. As to MAPhis problem is that he accepts too many jobs and that is why he sometimes has quality problems.

The entire creative team is supposed to be in charge of season two, but we'll see. If you want to know more about Vinland Saga consult landgamer. We also have more information about anime in general.