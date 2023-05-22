The event MAP Internship 2023 last Sunday showed the debut teaser trailer for the new anime titled BUCCHIGIRI?! and directed by Hiroko Utsumidirector of the television adaptation of banana fish. During the event, staff, cast and a teaser image were revealed.

The original story will be written by Utsumi herself, with supervision and dialogue by Taku Kishimoto, MAP and TOHO. Takahiro Kagami will be character designer and animator.

BUCCHIGIRI?! – Teaser trailers

Source: MAP Street Anime News Network