There are many factors that influence the relationship we establish throughout our lives with food. Already in the mother’s womb we begin to have contact with the food that our mother eats and that reaches us through the amniotic fluid. Then, once in the world, the family, social and cultural environment will be responsible for shaping what the boy or girl will eat and how he or she will relate to food. This is how he tells it Mapi Herrero Jiménez (Zaragoza, 41 years old), dietitian-nutritionist specialized in infant feeding and IBCLC—certified lactation consultant or professional specialized in the clinical management of breastfeeding. In I invite you to eat (EEE Literaria), published in October 2022, Herrero covers infant nutrition from the fetus to the first years of life with rigorous information.

Herrero does not forget that the cultural level of the family and its purchasing power are the two most limiting factors when it comes to whether or not a child has a healthy diet: “So, to cushion what we cannot control, we have the power left. of the information”.

ASK. Do families eat worse than they think?

ANSWER. If we ask, most people consider that they eat well. I always ask them what “eating well” means to them and the answer usually revolves around variety. When we go deeper, the deficiencies appear. For example, if we focus on the nutritional part, we continue to consume more animal protein than we should and fewer vegetables than we need. It also happens that we tend to eat in a hurry, connected to something (television, cell phone, newspapers…) and disconnected from food. Furthermore, it is very common not to have a good relationship with food. We feel good eating what we have been told is good and we feel bad eating what we have been told is bad. This duality in nutrition leads many people to feel guilt, anxiety or fear of certain foods, especially in people who have non-normative bodies.

Q. What depends on whether or not a healthy diet can be established?

R. There are many factors that influence how and what we eat, including zip code. The cultural level of the family and purchasing power are the two most limiting factors when it comes to whether or not a child has a healthy diet. On the one hand, because the marketing aimed at children is such a beast that without a critical basis it is very difficult not to fall into the networks of advertising that, let us remember, does not think about nutrients but about economic benefit. On the other hand, because the current price of the shopping basket is an important condition for many families that makes access to healthier foods very difficult.

Q. In the book he explains that healthy eating is learned from the mother’s womb. Why so soon?

R. Mainly, because the amniotic fluid acquires the flavor of what the mother eats, which is why since pregnancy we sit at the table with our baby. This is how you become familiar with the flavors of our culture, of our family. Think of the uterus as a “training ground”: the baby receives information through the mother’s body, so she can prepare and adapt to survive when she is born. This is what is known as fetal programming.

Q. In addition to being a nutritionist, she is a certified lactation consultant. Should mothers prepare to breastfeed before the baby is born?

R. The woman’s body is perfectly prepared and synchronized with the baby’s for breastfeeding. Think they’ve been talking for 40 weeks! But breastfeeding is not only a physiological issue, it is also a cultural issue, and in this sense the wisdom of breastfeeding has been lost. When the baby arrives, the health support to learn to breastfeed sometimes can be improved or is still based on outdated recommendations, so if the mother has not been informed before that moment, she may begin to have problems from the first minute. We know this is closely related to breastfeeding abandonment and a negative experience.

Q. Organizations, professionals and mothers insist that breastfeeding goes far beyond nutrition. You also insist on this. What does breastfeeding provide to the baby or child beyond being food?

R. Breast milk is the only food adapted to the needs of each baby. Each mother produces the amount and type of milk that her baby needs at all times. In fact, the actual composition of breast milk is still a mystery because it changes from one woman to another, from one breast to another, and even during the same feeding. But, in addition to this nutritional part, the breast has an emotional function: it is home, it is a bond, it is calm and comfort. The baby has been inside the mother’s body for nine months, and the breast is the closest place to what until the moment of birth has been her home.

Q. What is the relationship between emotional health and nutrition throughout life?

R. Our emotions influence the type, quality and quantity of food we eat. From a young age we are told that there are emotions that are “good” and others that are not so good, so we grow up thinking that being sad, stressed, angry or frustrated is not good and that they are emotions that must be “turned off”. We have discovered that there are foods with high amounts of sugar and/or fat with the ability to momentarily “turn off” those emotions, which is why many people use them as an emotional management tool. Already during childhood we use this resource with children when they have behavior that is uncomfortable for us. For example, when we give a child a candy to comfort him, we teach him that these foods will make him calm down, and this will be replicated in his adult life.

Q. At home you can establish a healthy diet, be aware of all this, but then you have to go out to reality… How is the balance found here?

R. For families with a high awareness of nutritional health this is a big problem, but we cannot isolate children in a bubble and it is positive to relativize and think that when habits at home are healthy, this is what will prevail in the future. A healthy diet is not only one in which we eat nutritious things, but also one that allows us to have a good relationship with food. Here we must try to avoid the duality of good or bad foods, there is nothing that generates more desire than a prohibition, so my advice to families is to work on day-to-day habits at home.

Q. In the case of girls and boys who are more selective with food, sometimes they seem to run out of ideas. How to organize family meals when the range of accepted foods is very limited?

R. It is important to evaluate whether the foods that the child accepts are enough to ingest all the nutrients he or she needs. It would be interesting if we observed the reason for rejection, since it is usually some characteristic of the food. Once the rejection makes sense, many modifications can be made to the food so that it is easier for the child to open that range and, at the same time, be able to expand the preparations at home.

Q. Speaking of which, it often happens that they end up being given unhealthy foods as long as they eat “something.” What do you think?

R. We eat to nourish ourselves, not just to satisfy hunger. That is, from food we want those parts that our body needs to repair itself, stay alive and, in the case of children, also to grow and develop. If what we give the child are products that do not provide nutrients (which is what we call unhealthy) we may take away his hunger, but we are not doing him any favors, rather we are making the situation worse.

