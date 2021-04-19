The turnover of Mapfre in the Region amounted to 93 million euros in 2020, which translates into an increase of more than 2.3% compared to the same period of the previous year. “These are excellent data”, defined this Thursday Francisco José Ortiz, territorial general director of the insurer in Murcia, in a ceremony held at the central offices of Mapfre in the capital, where Joaquim Miró, territorial general director of the company in East, also intervened. (Region of Murcia, Valencia Community and the province of Albacete).

The Murcian delegation has more than 168,400 customers, which in the last year have increased by 5.2%. Of these, there are 153,156 individuals, 6,440 self-employed and 8,842 companies. Its network also includes 600 providers, 300 mediators and 70 employees.

In figures 9% is the business share that the Region represents in the whole of Spain 11.8 million euros were exceeded in the field of home insurance 121,000 vehicles insured with Mapfre policies, worth 50 million euros 3 million euros mobilized in the Region to face the pandemic

Regarding the services most demanded by the regional public, Health was the branch that experienced the highest growth (9.9%) in 2020, coinciding with the pandemic, with premiums worth more than 4.1 million euros. In Home, they exceeded 11.8 million euros, with a rise of 3.5%; and in Auto, more than 121,000 vehicles were insured, representing a volume of 50 million euros.

In this sense, Mapfre has a car service center in the Region, which offers exclusive benefits to its policyholders, such as courtesy service, free primer repairs and free ITV, among others. It also has 47 distinguished workshops, which handled more than 45,500 claims reports in 2020; 20 taxi providers and 14 tow truck assistance providers, which received more than 41,000 notices last year.

Likewise, the company mobilized three million euros in the Region against Covid, with the aim of protecting the health of its workers, collaborators and clients, and helping in the economic recovery, with actions such as advances to suppliers, the fractionation of interest-free payments and the provision of 1.1 million euros for SMEs and the self-employed, among others.

Project in sight



The insurer, Miró said, is considering the construction of the third medical center of the eastern territory in Murcia, which would be added to those already operating in Alicante and Valencia. The business of this general management is close to 588 million euros and already exceeds one million customers, a figure that was reached last December.

At the national level, Mapfre’s business volume stands at 6,862 million euros with a result of 445 million euros and exceeds seven million customers, which represents a market share of 11.6%. Therefore, it has become the benchmark insurer in Spain in the automobile (with a market share of 19.4%), home (15.6%) and companies (18.3%).

Bet on digital



The company supports its strategy on different fundamental points. From health, with the commitment of the Savia platform, to omnicality, so that the client decides through which channel they prefer to interact with them, going through digitization. Regarding this section, it faces a profound technological process to digitize the offices, assistance and customer service, in response to the perceived increase in activity in the ‘online’ environment, where transactions increased by 10% in the last year and hiring 400,000 policies had their first contact in the digital environment.

Mapfre is present on five continents, where it has more than 29 million clients and its business reaches 25,000 million euros, which includes it among the top 15 insurers in Europe by volume of premiums. For its part, its Foundation developed projects in 31 countries during 2020, the reach of which benefited almost 10 million people.