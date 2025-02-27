Mapfre Foundation He has presented the activity balance of his first 50 years of history, in which he has invested more than 1,140 million euros«That translate into something much more valuable for you, which is hope, health, education and well -being for more than 179 million people. Our greatest motivation is to have contributed to transforming the lives of these people and opening the doors to hope and a better future ».

This was indicated by Antonio Huertas, president of Fundacion Mapfre, who highlighted the International Social Projectswhich have positively impacted the life of more than 15 million peopleand whose investment has exceeded 315 million euros. He also referred to the Social Employment Program, “without a doubt another key tool to offer opportunities to those who need it most”, and rural aid, endowed with 30 million euros, and that will soon open a new call, endowed with 18 million euros, to continue promoting socio -labor inclusion and improve access to care in rural environments.

His commitment to emergencies, crisis and humanitarian and natural catastrophes has also been firm in these years. To offer immediate support in this type of situation, it has a Humanitarian Aid Fundendowed annually with 150,000 euros, which has allowed him to respond to 30 emergency situations in a total of 16 countries, including the Covid-19 pandemic, to which he allocated 35 million euros, or La Dana in Spain, to which he has allocated more than one million euros.