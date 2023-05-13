The Carabinieri of Bergamo carried out an order for remand in custodyissued by the gip of the Bergamo court, against the alleged perpetrator of the murder of Stefania Rota, the sixty-two year old found lifeless – on April 21st – inside her home in via XI February in the municipality of Mapello.

The investigations, coordinated by the local prosecutor’s office and conducted by the Carabinieri from the Operational Section of Bergamo and the Ponte San Pietro station with the help of the Bergamo Investigative Nucleus, “have made it possible to gather serious indications of guilt against the alleged perpetrator of the murder identified as the victim’s second cousin” aged 61, residing in the same municipality as the victim.