THE MapBiomas Brazil –collaborative environmental monitoring network formed by NGOs, universities and startups of technology– received this Tuesday (17.jan.2023) the Collective Social Innovation Award at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland.

The initiative was the only Brazilian among the 5 winners in the category. Read the full list below.

Forestry engineer, co-founder and general coordinator of MapBiomas, Tasso Azevedo, received the award on behalf of the institution, which has more than 70 environmental organizations.

In his speech, Azevedo stated that the “free access to up-to-date, high-quality information and data on land use and land cover” are the “a premise for the implementation of public policies, combating deforestation and for the responsible performance of companies“.

The award, given by Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, “recognizes leaders who have brought organizations together to solve complex problems that cannot be solved by individual actors”.

beyond the category “Collective Social Innovation”, the Schwab Foundation also recognizes “Social Entrepreneurs”, “Corporate Social Intrapreneurs” and “Public Social Intrapreneurs”. In total, 16 initiatives are awarded.

“The 2023 Social Innovators of the Year represent a generation of social and environmental change leaders who demonstrate that innovative models of cooperation and action across sectors are essential to progressing the complex challenges we face,” said Hilde Schwab, co-founder and president of the organization.

Read below all the winners of the 2023 Collective Social Innovation Award:

