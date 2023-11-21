The far-right Javier Milei has won the second round of the elections in Argentina. The populist candidate has won by more than 10 points over the Peronist candidate, Sergio Massa.

Milei has won in 352 of the more than 500 departments, communes and parties (territorial entities halfway between municipalities and provinces). In the following map you can see the results in each of these territories.

Milei’s victory has been transversal throughout the country, winning 21 of the 24 provinces. In some like Córdoba, the second province in population after Buenos Aires, he has won by almost 50 points. In Mendoza, San Luis, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, San Juan or Neuquén the difference has been more than 20 points. His rival, the continuity candidate Sergio Massa, has only won in three provinces: Santiago del Estero, Formosa and Buenos Aires.

Milei voters according to surveys

Polls allow us to measure the strength of each candidate among different groups. For example, according to the latest survey published by Atlas on November 10, Milei has been stronger among men (7 points more intention than Massa) although she would also have prevailed among women.

The differences by age are clearer. Milei is sweeping among young people—it reaches 70% of support among those under 24 years of age. Among those over 45 years old, the favorite is Massa.

The gap between the voters of one candidate and the other opens when we look at some of their ideas. The same survey collected voters’ opinions on various issues depending on who they voted for in the first round. For example, 90% of Milei voters want a government that spends less (compared to 36% of Massa’s) and half are in favor of making the purchase of weapons more flexible (compared to 3% of Massa).

The other obvious key that divides Argentina is the trial of the previous government. 97% of Milei’s supporters disapprove of the work of the previous government, of which Sergio Massa was a part. They distrust the progress of the country: 98% believe that corruption is increasing, and 99% that crime is increasing. Pessimism is perceived even among Massa voters: around half agree that crime and corruption are increasing.