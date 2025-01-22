Map | The black spots of road accidents in Barcelona: 18 intersections accumulated 219 accidents last year







Traffic accidents in the city of Barcelona are decreasing but some of the black spots that accumulate more than a dozen accidents each year are consolidating. Specifically, of the 6,708 accidents that occurred in the city last year, 286 occurred in 24 specific points of the city, of which 18 are intersections between streets.

According to a report published by Barcelona City Council this Tuesday, the list of the 24 worst places for driving in Barcelona account for 4.26% of all accidents that occurred in the Catalan capital.

The worst black spot in the city is the confluence between Gran Via and Aribau, where 21 accidents accumulated, followed by a point that is just a few streets higher, at the intersection between Aragó and Muntaner, with 16 road incidents in all of 2024. .

Most of the black spots detected by the Guàrdia Urbana are located at intersections between streets in the Eixample district, although different sections of arteries such as Ronda de Dalt, Diagonal, Paral·lel, as well as Gran Via and Aragó also stand out.







Regarding fatal accidents, 2024 has been the year with the best records, with 11 people dying, a downward record at least since the beginning of the century. The Catalan capital has managed to reduce its fatal accident figures by almost a third, going from 39 deaths in accidents in 2000 to the current 11.

If measured by groups, motorcycle drivers and travelers still represent a challenge for road safety in the Catalan capital, since of the 11 deaths, five were driving a two-wheeled vehicle.

Among the seriously injured, motorcycle drivers also stand out for their high accident rate, being the group with the most victims of serious accidents. In total, 103 motorcycle drivers were seriously injured in 2024, followed by pedestrians hit by cars (24), bicycle drivers (19) and non-moped passengers (12).

1,145 people died in traffic accidents in 2023 with a 19% increase in motorcyclist deaths

These figures contrast with the type of vehicles involved in incidents, since cars recorded 4,408 accidents in total, while motorcycles stood at 3,928. Vans totaled 858 accidents, while bicycles remained at 786.