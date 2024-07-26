Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Three attacks and one thwarted attack. “Massive attacks” on the high-speed train network cause chaos in France. These routes are affected.

Paris – “It is appalling,” says France’s Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera about the Attacks on the high-speed train network in France. Just before the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris, France’s train traffic is at a standstill – possibly for days.

Three attacks on the high-speed train network in France: Here is the arson attack near the town of Croisiles in the northwest of Paris. © Denis Charlet/Denis Charlet/picture alliance/dpa/AFP

Oudea-Castera and acting Prime Minister Gabriel Attal speak of “coordinated sabotage” against railway operator SNCF. The background, however, is still unclear. Politicians do not rule out that Russia could be involved. Only in March, Putin’s chief propagandist had threatened France.

Attacks on high-speed train network in France: Map shows where the arson attacks took place

What happened? According to consistent media reports, unknown persons had cut cables and set fire to signaling systems. The Atlantic, North and East axes were affected. Another arson attack was prevented on the railway line heading south-east (Marseille).

Arson attacks on SNCF: TGV routes to Strasbourg, Lille and Bordeaux affected

Apparently the “massive attacks”, as the SNCF called the arson attacks, were intended to cut off connections from Paris to other large cities. Specifically: Strasbourg, Lille and Bordeaux.

There have been major disruptions to French train services since five in the morning. The route to the Stade de France is at a standstill, and trains to Belgium and England are also having problems. Countless people are stranded at train stations such as Montparnasse in Paris. Numerous pictures and videos on social media show the chaos that the attacks on the TV routes have left behind. (moe)