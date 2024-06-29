Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/29/2024 – 9:13

Rua Santa Luzia, 782, room number 1, Centro, Rio de Janeiro. This was the address of the townhouse where João Francisco dos Santos lived, known as Madame Satã, an LGBTQIA+ icon of resistance, artist, transformer who marked the night of Lapa. At this address, on February 18, 1942, Ash Wednesday, Satan was arrested following a complaint from a neighbor upset by her behavior. Even though the order was arbitrary, she was sentenced to one year in prison.

Praça Sete de Setembro, Center, Belo Horizonte. In March 1961, a patrol by the Specialized Vagrancy Repression Police Station arrested a group of 27 rioters, including “rogues, vagrants, stoners, thieves and freaks”. The so-called abnormal people incorporated into the group were three transvestites: Heddy Lamar, Rosângela and Stefana.

Rio de Janeiro – LGBT Pride – Photo: Augusto Malta/Museu Bajubá/Disclosure

Related news:

Avenida Augusto Maynard, São José, Aracaju. This address is home to the headquarters of Cotinguiba Esporte Clube, the stage for the Atrizes Ball, created by chronicler and social communicator João de Barros, popularly known as Barrinhos, a very relevant personality for Sergipe culture. This ball was highlighted by the extravagant costumes worn by homosexual revelers and also by transvestites.

The three addresses are part, along with dozens of other locations already mapped in the country, of the Interactive Map of LGBTI+ Cultural Heritage, an initiative of Bajubá Museumwhich is a virtual museum of the history of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, queer, asexual and other population.

The Map seeks to give visibility to the territories of resistance and spaces of memory of the LGBTQIA+ population. “Through this visualization of the geographic location, we click on the point, the pin, and then the history opens for us to learn about. We are very proud of this work”, says historian Rita Colaço, LGBTQIA+ activist and CEO of the Bajubá Museum.

As the name suggests, the project consists of a map where the locations are marked. When you click on any of these locations, you can learn about the history of that territory and why it is important for the LGBTQIA+ population. According to Colaço, around 70 locations were mapped in Brazilian states and cities such as Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Pará, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Sergipe, Brasília and Belo Horizonte. The map also shows spaces in Berlin and Mexico, thanks to partnerships with researchers from these locations.

The mapped places are classified, among others, as memorable addresses, spaces for sociability, protests and marches, organizational memory, traumatic memory and censorship.

“We need to take ownership of our past, our heritage, our records, our remains, our collections, revere them, be proud of them and fight for them to be safeguarded, restored and preserved,” argues Colaço.

Anyone can make suggestions for inclusion of locations on the Map. Simply click on the + symbol at the top right of the map and share information about places that may be meeting places, monuments, establishments or any other location that has marked LGBTQIA+ history and culture. You must provide detailed and accurate information, citing sources.

The Map, which can now be consulted onlineon the page Bajubá Museum will be officially launched on July 6th, at 3pm, in a virtual debate on Youtube channel of the organization.