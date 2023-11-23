Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

A group of Ukrainian marines sit in a boat in the Dnepr on the front line (archive photo). © Alex Babenko/dpa

Ukrainian soldiers appear to have succeeded in capturing several villages southeast of the Dnipro. Now an important military target could be within reach.

Kherson – After the Ukrainian military successfully crossed the Dnipro River in recent weeks, the military leadership is planning to expand attacks on Russian-occupied territory. Kyiv is planning a new front Ukraine war in the south of the country, offensive operations are intended to bring their own armed forces closer to Crimea.

The front in the Kherson region has been relatively quiet since the liberation of its capital in November 2022, with the wide and fast-flowing Dnipro forming a natural barrier between Ukrainian forces on the northwest bank and the Russians in the southeast.

Ukrainian advance on the Dnipro: target could be important highway M-14

While tens of thousands of soldiers were fighting for cities like Bakhmut and Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, smaller groups tried to establish bridgeheads on the southern bank of the Dnipro. According to its own statements, Ukraine was now able to conquer the settlements of Krynky, Pishchanivka and Poima.

The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its report on Monday (November 20) that Ukrainian forces would now intensify their efforts in the region. The ISW also referred to geolocated footage of Russian attacks on the three towns – a clear indication that Ukrainian forces were stationed here.

Advance into Kherson: Russian military blogger confirms Ukrainian successes

The Telegram channel Was Gonzo Russian Semyon Pegov released current maps of the battlefield on Tuesday that are intended to show recent Ukrainian progress. Kiev’s goal is to reach the M-14 highway, Pegov wrote. The M-14 passes through Kherson and from there into occupied Melitopol before continuing along the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov to the Ukrainian-Russian border. The Ukrainian armed forces are currently around five kilometers away from the highway, it said.

The road forms the backbone of the so-called land bridge across occupied Ukrainian territory, connecting Crimea with Russia. Ukrainian forces had repeatedly tried to penetrate the corridor via the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk fronts, but were barely able to push back the Russian defenses. The attempt across the Kherson front could now be one pose a new threat to Russia. “If that succeeds, they will [russischen] Armed forces will have serious problems,” Pegow wrote on his channel.

Attacks south of the Dnieper: Ukraine could cut off Russian soldiers

Opposite the US news magazine Newsweek A former officer of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and current adviser to the National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee of the Ukrainian Parliament said that Kiev forces have been trying to advance to the eastern bank for at least four months. “Previous operations failed, we lost a lot of soldiers, a lot of good soldiers, experienced soldiers,” Ivan Stupak told the magazine.

But now Ukraine appears to have built a larger base that it could exploit. “I am very sure that this operation could be successful,” said Stupat. According to him, there are now around 300 Ukrainian soldiers east of the Dnipro, most of whom are well-trained marines. It would also have been possible to bring heavy military equipment across the river.

Stupak also mentioned the M-14 highway and described it as a “good destination.” An advance to the Black Sea port of Skadowsk is also quite possible. On the one hand, the path of the Russian soldiers defending the Kinburn Peninsula could be cut off. Above all, the advance would bring Crimea within range of the US HIMARS missile system. (fmu)