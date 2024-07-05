Through a statement, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued warnings over “extremely dangerous” heatwave that is approaching the western and southern states of the United States and could bring record temperatures this weekend.

Extreme weather conditions prompted early summer warnings for parts of the United States, including the possible arrival of Hurricane Beryl in southern Texas, tropical storms threatening Florida, and more. Over the extended July 4th holiday weekend, the NWS warns of extreme heat that poses a danger to citizens in several states.

In its forecast, the NWS projected temperatures between 110°F (43.3°C) and 115°F (46.1°C) for the interior of California during Friday and Saturdaywhile some areas of the desert southwest could reach 120°F (48.8°C). In the Northwest and parts of the Great Basin, temperatures could reach 100°F (37.7°C).

In that regard, the NWS noted that in the Mojave Desert region, the Sacramento Valley and the San Joaquin Valley, heat levels can “pose a risk to anyone if proper safety measures are not followed.” Also, the temperature in The Las Vegas area could reach 117°F (47.2°C) Sunday and 118°F (47.7°C) on Monday.

Extreme heat in the US during the 4th of July

The first consequences of the heat wave began to be felt last Thursday, July 4, when more than 100,000,000 people were under weather warnings. In California, the situation became more complicated due to the Thompson Fire in Oroville, where The evacuation forced 28,000 people to leave their homes.

In California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest regions on the planet, 120 °F was recorded (50°C), while Sacramento hit 99°F (37.2°C) and Bakersfield 108°F (42.2°C) on Thursday afternoon.

The south of the country, meanwhile, was also under extreme heat warnings. Alabama recorded a temperature of 94°F (34,°C), although the feeling was 102°F (38.8°C). In Louisiana, temperatures reached 97°F (36.1°C), and in Tusla, Oklahoma, they reached 98°F (36.6°C).