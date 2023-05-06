A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see the map of hostilities for May 6 in the material of Izvestia.

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, up to 50 militants, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as Acacia self-propelled guns, were destroyed in the Kupyansk direction.

Up to 60 military Armed Forces of Ukraine, armored fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, self-propelled guns “Gvozdika” and two D-30 howitzers were eliminated in the Krasnolimansky direction.

More than 185 military Armed Forces of Ukraine and mercenaries, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two D-20 howitzers and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Donetsk direction.

Up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, two AFVs, four vehicles, and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

In the Kherson direction, as a result of fire damage, up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, two cars and self-propelled guns Gvozdika were destroyed in a day.

In the area of ​​​​the settlement of Verkhnekamenka of the LPR, a US-made AN / TPQ-48 counter-battery radar was destroyed.

Also, 32 APU drones, three HIMARS MLRS shells, as well as a HARM missile were shot down.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

