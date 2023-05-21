A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see the map of hostilities on May 21 in the Izvestia article.

According to the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, enemy units in the areas of Molchanovo, Zagoruykovka and Tabaevka in the Kharkiv region were hit in the Kupyansk direction. In the districts of Pershotravnevoy, Timkovka, Sinkovka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the LPR, five DRGs were liquidated. The losses of the enemy amounted to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, as well as an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount.

On the Krasnoliman direction, enemy units were defeated in the areas of Nevsky, Chervonopopovka, LPR, Yampolovka, and Serebryanka, DPR. In the areas of Chervonaya Dibrova of the LPR and Grigorovka of the DPR, the activities of two Ukrainian DRGs were stopped. More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed. An ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the Novoegorovka area of ​​the LPR.

The liberation of Artemovsk has been completed in the Artemovsk tactical direction. Enemy units were defeated in the areas of Konstantinovka, Bogdanovka and the Red DPR. In the area of ​​Krasnoye, an automobile bridge was destroyed, along which reinforcements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transferred to Artemovsk, as well as an ammunition depot of the 60th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, one tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, five pickup trucks, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount were destroyed. In the Kalinin region of the DPR, an AN / TPQ-50 counter-battery radar was destroyed.

More than 120 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a US-made M109 self-propelled artillery mount, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers were killed in the Donetsk direction. An ammunition depot of the 67th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the Kramatorsk region of the DPR.

In the South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the enemy was defeated in the areas of Ugledar DPR, Novodanilovka, Chervony, Novodarovka and Nesteryanka of the Zaporozhye region. In the districts of Sladky, Vladimirovka, DPR and Levadny, Zaporozhye region, the activities of three Ukrainian DRGs were stopped. Enemy losses amounted to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, two vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, and an Msta-B howitzer. An ammunition depot of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade was destroyed in the Gulyaipol area of ​​the Zaporozhye region.

In the Kherson direction, up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen, six vehicles, as well as an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount were destroyed. An ammunition depot of the 123rd territorial defense brigade was destroyed near Stanislav, Kherson region.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 428 aircraft, 234 helicopters, 4,245 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,251 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 4,871 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 10365 units of special military vehicles.