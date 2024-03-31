A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the joint forces of Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), and also see the map of military operations as of March 31 in the Izvestia article.

It is reported that Russian aerospace forces carried out a group strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against energy infrastructure facilities and the gas production industry of Ukraine. As a result of the strike, the work of defense industry enterprises producing and repairing weapons, military equipment and ammunition was disrupted.

In the Kupyansk direction, the active actions of units of the Western Group of Forces repelled five counterattacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups.

The enemy lost over 300 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, eight cars, two D-20 guns, a D-30 howitzer, a D-44 cannon, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, as well as two warehouses with artillery ammunition in the Donetsk direction.

In the Avdeevsky direction, units of the Center group of troops improved the situation along the front line.

Operational-tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation at the Voznesensk airfield in the Nikolaev region destroyed three Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.

During the day, air defense systems shot down 178 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as 23 rockets from the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 580 aircraft, 270 helicopters, 17,951 unmanned aerial vehicles, 492 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,650 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,258 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 8,594 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 20,433 units of special military vehicles.

