A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the joint forces of Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), and also see the map of military operations on March 21 in the Izvestia article.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in the Kupyansk direction, coordinated actions of units of the “West” group of troops defeated the manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov region, Terny in the DPR and Chervonaya Dibrova in the LPR. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces here amounted to up to 40 military personnel, three tanks and four vehicles.

In the Avdeevsky direction, the coordinated actions of units of the “Center” group of troops liberated the settlement of Tonenkoye in the DPR. The enemy was defeated in the areas of the settlements of Pervomaiskoye and Berdychi in the DPR. Also, in the area of ​​the settlement of Novgorodskoye in the DPR, a counterattack by the assault group of the 24th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was repelled. The enemy lost more than 320 troops, a tank, four armored fighting vehicles and seven vehicles here.

In the Belgorod direction, Russian units continued to take measures to prevent the penetration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their destruction in the border regions of Ukraine. Concentrations of formations of foreign mercenaries and the 105th Terrestrial Defense Brigade in the areas of Velikaya Pisarevka, Yamnoye, Lukashevka and Aleksandrovka, Sumy region, were hit by fire. The enemy lost here up to 30 militants, three pickup trucks, and a Vampire multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle.

In the Donetsk direction, units of the “South” group of forces occupied more advantageous positions and captured the Alabastrovaya railway station in the DPR. In addition, the enemy was defeated in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka, Razdolovka, Krasnoe, Novomikhailovka and Georgievka in the DPR. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 250 military personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles and seven cars here.

In addition, in the Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr group of troops inflicted fire on accumulations of manpower and equipment of the 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault brigades and the 35th marine brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Rabotino, Stepovoye in the Zaporozhye region and Ivanovka in Kherson region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 50 military personnel, five vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, and a D-30 howitzer here.

In addition, on the night of March 21, the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) launched a strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons, including aeroballistic hypersonic missiles “Dagger” on the decision-making centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, logistics bases, and temporary deployment points special operations and foreign mercenaries. The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All objects are hit.

Air defense systems shot down 163 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as 20 rockets from the US-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 577 aircraft, 270 helicopters, 16,443 unmanned aerial vehicles, 487 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,562 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,251 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 8,480 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 20,027 units of special military vehicles.

