A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), and also see the map of military operations on January 7 in the Izvestia article.

According to the Ministry of Defense, in the Kupyansk direction, active actions of units of the “Western” group of forces, air strikes and artillery fire repelled four attacks by assault groups of the 32nd, 43rd, 115th mechanized and 95th airborne brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka and Ivanovka Kharkov region and Terny Donetsk People's Republic.

In the Krasnolimansk direction, units of the Center group, with the support of aviation and artillery, defeated concentrations of manpower and equipment of the 100th Terrorist Defense Brigade and the 5th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

In the Donetsk direction, the total enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 300 military personnel killed and wounded, four armored combat vehicles, and 20 vehicles.

Missile troops and artillery, attack unmanned aerial vehicles of groups of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit an ammunition depot in the area of ​​​​the village of Koblevo, Nikolaev region.

Air defense systems shot down two aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force within 24 hours: a Su-25 near the city of Dnepropetrovsk and a Su-27 near the city of Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 567 aircraft, 265 helicopters, 10,526 unmanned aerial vehicles, 447 anti-aircraft missile systems, 14,506 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,201 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 7,656 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 17,170 units of special military vehicles.

